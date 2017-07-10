Supporters watch returns come in on their phones while attending the election night party of Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. A group of Georgia voters and a Colorado-based watchdog organization filed a lawsuit late Monday asking a judge to overturn the results of last month's 6th Congressional District special election and scrap the state's voting system, Colorado Politics has learned.

