Georgia voters, Colorado nonprofit sue to overturn special election results in Georgia's 6th Congressional District

Read more: The Gazette

Supporters watch returns come in on their phones while attending the election night party of Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. A group of Georgia voters and a Colorado-based watchdog organization filed a lawsuit late Monday asking a judge to overturn the results of last month's 6th Congressional District special election and scrap the state's voting system, Colorado Politics has learned.

