Fourth of July weekend traffic expect...

Fourth of July weekend traffic expected to be heavy in Colorado Springs and across the state | Co...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

When it comes to driving between Colorado Springs and Denver this Fourth of July weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation offers some advice in just six words. This year, the holiday lands on a Tuesday, so state officials expect traffic to be heavy from Friday until Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min River Tam 51,858
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 4 hr PnMs 18,473
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... Jun 29 Wondering 84
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Jun 22 spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,791 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC