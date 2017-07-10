Four wildfires across Colorado continue to blaze
Temperatures are between 5 and 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, said Kari Bowen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. That means drier grass that is more susceptible to igniting from a cigarette butt or a rogue firework.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|41 min
|Carol
|51,281
|Fluidity program addresses mental illness among...
|19 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|PsnMs
|18,475
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|57
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC