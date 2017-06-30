First female high school football coach hired in Colorado
A life-long football fan, Buglione has spent the past two decades doing everything she could to be a part of the sport she loves, whether it was as a player, as an official or even if it meant "carrying someone's bag." But when Buglione, who moved to Firestone from Oregon in May, agreed to take the reins of the football program at Nederland High School in early June, she is believed to have become the first female head coach in Colorado history.
