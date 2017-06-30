First female high school football coa...

First female high school football coach hired in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A life-long football fan, Buglione has spent the past two decades doing everything she could to be a part of the sport she loves, whether it was as a player, as an official or even if it meant "carrying someone's bag." But when Buglione, who moved to Firestone from Oregon in May, agreed to take the reins of the football program at Nederland High School in early June, she is believed to have become the first female head coach in Colorado history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min cpeter1313 51,947
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Sat PnMs 18,473
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... Jun 29 Wondering 84
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Jun 22 spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,332 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC