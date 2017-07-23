Fire restrictions expanding across We...

Fire restrictions expanding across Western Slope

Fire restrictions are being imposed across more of western Colorado due to continuing tinder-dry conditions, as evidenced by several fires in the region. Stage 1 restrictions take effect today on the White River National Forest, and on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management and private lands in unincorporated parts of Rio Blanco, Eagle and Summit counties.

