Father of Colorado college student killed by police sues
The father of a University of Colorado student who was shot and killed by police two years ago has sued, arguing that city police shot their son needlessly and have a "culture of excessive force." Twenty-two-year-old Samuel Forgy was shot by officers in July of 2015.
