Disability advocates released after DPD arrest
DENVER The last remaining disability advocate who was jailed following a more than 48-hour sit-in inside Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's office was released early Saturday, but the announcement from the sheriff's department also came with a contradicting statement: the sheriff's department said Gardner's office filed the trespassing charges against the protesters. The claim contradicts what Gardner's spokesman, Casey Contres said Friday , that Andrew Merritt -- who is Gardner's state director for Colorado -- was told by the building's management Thursday that the office would be in violation of its lease at the building if it allowed the protesters to stay inside the office after 6 p.m. that day.
