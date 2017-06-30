Colorado's most vulnerable Medicaid recipients fear changes in GOP's health plans | Colorado Spri...
For Charles Barnett, 92, the possibility of losing coverage for his 89-year-old wife's care at a Colorado Springs nursing home is unfathomable. A stroke left her unable to walk and without the use of her left hand, unexpectedly leaving them in dire financial straits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,946
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|PnMs
|18,473
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|84
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC