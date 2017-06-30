Colorado Sovereigns Demand $350 Billi...

Colorado Sovereigns Demand $350 Billion and File "USA v. United States" Claim

Read more: Denver Westword

Since Westword ran a cover story on May 23 about the "sovereign" movement - in which adherents generally reject statutory laws in favor of common law and believe that the U.S. government is corrupt - we've been receiving calls, letters and e-mails concerning eight individuals who were arrested along the Front Range on March 30. The individuals were charged by the Colorado Attorney General's office with dozens of offenses , many of them related to what the F.B.I. calls "paper terrorism" - when individuals holding sovereign beliefs send their own versions of warrants, notices of fraud, liens and subpoenas to elected officials whom they believe are illegitimate.

