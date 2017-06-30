Colorado Sovereigns Demand $350 Billion and File "USA v. United States" Claim
Since Westword ran a cover story on May 23 about the "sovereign" movement - in which adherents generally reject statutory laws in favor of common law and believe that the U.S. government is corrupt - we've been receiving calls, letters and e-mails concerning eight individuals who were arrested along the Front Range on March 30. The individuals were charged by the Colorado Attorney General's office with dozens of offenses , many of them related to what the F.B.I. calls "paper terrorism" - when individuals holding sovereign beliefs send their own versions of warrants, notices of fraud, liens and subpoenas to elected officials whom they believe are illegitimate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|17 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,246
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|PsnMs
|18,475
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|57
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC