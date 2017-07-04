Colorado group pushes to ban smartpho...

Colorado group pushes to ban smartphone sale to under-13 kids

4 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

The country may see the first legal age limits on smartphone sales as Colorado officials approve the language of a ballot proposing to restrict the sale of smartphones to children below 13 years of age. The proposed measure will need 300,000 signatures to be certified for the November 2018 ballot, Coloradoan.com reported .

