Coloradans are pushing back on urban renewal abuse
In June, a south suburban Denver fire district filed suit against the urban renewal authority in Parker, Colorado over the diversion of property taxes to subsidize redevelopment projects. Also in June, news broke that the URA in Arvada, Colorado in the north metro Denver area sold a 9-acre parcel of land to a developer for $30 .
