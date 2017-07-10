Can Lasers Heal Brain Injuries? Two Colorado Docs Shine a Light.
One day he felt fine, and then slowly, inexorably, thoughts and words began to disappear, as if someone had lifted them neatly out of his head. Phone numbers he once knew by heart were gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|23 min
|Pilots Nail Driv...
|51,277
|Fluidity program addresses mental illness among...
|16 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|PsnMs
|18,475
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|57
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC