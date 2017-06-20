A Hospital In Rural Colorado Is The Cornerstone Of Small Town Life
Hugo, Colo., is home to no more than 850 residents, but has a beloved hospital where staff members know most of their patients by name. To survive financially, the hospital depends on payments from Medicaid, a program that faces deep cuts in the GOP health bill.
