2 victims in Colorado officer-involved shootings identified

Officials have released the name of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot by an officer responding to a report of a threatening man near the Colorado State University campus. Jeremy Holmes of Fort Collins died Saturday night after being shot several times, the Larimer County coroner's office said.

