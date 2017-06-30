2 victims in Colorado officer-involved shootings identified
Officials have released the name of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot by an officer responding to a report of a threatening man near the Colorado State University campus. Jeremy Holmes of Fort Collins died Saturday night after being shot several times, the Larimer County coroner's office said.
