Woman stole more than $2,400 worth of...

Woman stole more than $2,400 worth of books from UNC bookstore, police say

17 hrs ago

The Weld District Attorney's office has until 3:30 p.m. Monday to file charges against Angela Cannon, who police say stole books from the UNC bookstore and sold them. A 26-year-old woman could face multiple charges after police say she stole more than $2,400 worth of books from the University of Northern Colorado bookstore.

