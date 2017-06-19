While kids are on summer break, their teachers are training to bring guns in the classroom
The teachers are a part of a three-day course provided by the Faculty Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response group, or FASTER, which began Tuesday. About 17 educators are participating, reported KUSA .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|51,020
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 13
|Kwamina Jones
|18,469
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|4
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|pitsnmutts
|577
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC