U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear arguments in Colorado-New Mexico mine spill suit
Remnants of the Gold King Mine spill are still evident in Cement Creek far below the mine on Aug. 17, 2016 near Silverton. A mining and safety team contracted by the Environmental Protection Agency is working on the mine north of Silverton with heavy equipment to secure and consolidate a safe way to enter the mine and access contaminated water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|yehoshooah adam
|51,502
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|43
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC