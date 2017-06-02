U.S. issues permit for large dam on Colorado River headwaters

The United States Army Corps of Engineers has given a water agency in Colorado's Front Range the green light to build a large dam and reservoir to divert and store water from the Colorado River - the first such project that has been permitted in decades. The $400 million Chimney Hollow dam and reservoir is designed to "firm" water supply to around a dozen quickly growing communities in Colorado's Front Range communities, north of Denver.

