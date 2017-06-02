U.S. issues permit for large dam on Colorado River headwaters
The United States Army Corps of Engineers has given a water agency in Colorado's Front Range the green light to build a large dam and reservoir to divert and store water from the Colorado River - the first such project that has been permitted in decades. The $400 million Chimney Hollow dam and reservoir is designed to "firm" water supply to around a dozen quickly growing communities in Colorado's Front Range communities, north of Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,852
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Going through it
|18,469
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|577
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May '17
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC