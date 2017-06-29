Trump's "Election Integrity" commission seeks voter info from Colorado, other states
Trump in May signed an executive order launching the commission, which is tasked with reviewing alleged voter fraud and voter suppression. A voter goes into the Boulder County Clerks Office to cast their ballot on Election Day in Longmont, Colo., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Truth
|51,743
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Thu
|Wondering
|84
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC