Trump nominates Colorado justice for federal appeals court

File - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison H. Eid speaks in a discussion during the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, nominated Eid, a conservative Colorado Supreme Court justice, to serve on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

