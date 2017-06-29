Trap set for black bear that wandered into Colorado garage
Colorado wildlife officials have set a trap for a black bear with no apparent fear of people, but a definite taste for their food. The trap placed near the home of a Denielle Backstrom of Colorado Springs was baited with doughnuts, icing, syrup and dog food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|51,685
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|17 hr
|Wondering
|84
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC