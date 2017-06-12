Tornado watch issued for northern Colorado, including Larimer and Weld counties
Forecasters issued a tornado watch through 8 p.m. Monday for a wide swath of northeastern Colorado, including the cities of Fort Collins and Greeley. The National Weather Service said softball-sized hail is expected in some areas in what it called "a particularly dangerous situation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|50,290
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|18,479
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC