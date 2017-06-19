Teen killed tubing in Colorado visiting from Seattle area
Authorities said Tuesday that Maxmillian Lopez of Kirkland, Washington drowned in the Cache la Poudre River near Bellvue on Sunday. He and a 16-year-old who was tubing with him were both knocked into the water after passing over a low-head dam, which are difficult to see from upstream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|50,942
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 13
|Kwamina Jones
|18,469
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|4
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|pitsnmutts
|577
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC