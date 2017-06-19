Teen killed tubing in Colorado visiti...

Teen killed tubing in Colorado visiting from Seattle area

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Authorities said Tuesday that Maxmillian Lopez of Kirkland, Washington drowned in the Cache la Poudre River near Bellvue on Sunday. He and a 16-year-old who was tubing with him were both knocked into the water after passing over a low-head dam, which are difficult to see from upstream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 50,942
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 13 Kwamina Jones 18,469
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 4
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Jun 5 pitsnmutts 577
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC