Teacher pay a big issue in rural Colorado
"There's just not as many teachers going into the profession as there used to be, which is crazy to me because I love teaching," Weld County teacher Brenna Morris told Anne Trujillo on this weekend's Politics Unplugged . In an effort to address the shortage, the Colorado Department of Higher Education and Colorado Department of Education is hosting a series of town hall meetings this summer to get ideas to encourage more people to go into the profession and stay there.
