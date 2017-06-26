Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado baker who objects to same-sex marriage can refuse to s...
In this March 10, 2014 file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips cracks eggs into a cake batter mixer inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Colorado.
#1 10 hrs ago
It will be good to put this to bed. Providing the service in question would in no way infringe upon Jack's right to freely exercise his religion. And allowing him to invoke his religion to deny service to would be customers is actually an infringement of the customers' rights.
#2 7 hrs ago
But many of the buybull banging homophobes would also like to invoke their "religious beliefs" so as to bar black or jewish or muslim customers, or, at least, the "logic" in those cases is exactly the same.
#3 7 hrs ago
Depends which side of the bed.
#4 7 hrs ago
I bet you're a bed wetter, not because you have a bladder problem, you just like it.
#5 7 hrs ago
Your urine fetish, like your homosexual obsession, is spiraling out of control.
Wondering: "I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
#6 6 hrs ago
Get over it loser. It's off topic and if that is the only thing you can find wrong about him he's way above you.
Now make me a sandwich.
#7 6 hrs ago
Frankie, did you notice that in your frenzy to note that someone else was off topic that you, as per usual, failed to address the topic?
Let me know if you ever decide to grow some grey matter, or make an attempt at rational thought.
You are cruising for an upset at the US Supreme Court on this issue, and if you had a few brain cells, you would understand that.
#8 6 hrs ago
Your fetish, nutcase, my repellent.
#9 5 hrs ago
Wrong. You've posted both that your urinating on other men was "inappropriate" and that you did or would do so because you thought the other party in question would "like" it. It's your fetish even just by dint of your having posted the deranged narrative in the first place.
Homophobes have serious psych problems.
#10 5 hrs ago
His repeated posting about his urinating on other men in public places has everything to do with his psychosexually struggling "arguments" of his that we keep laughing at in this forum.
#11 5 hrs ago
Right, you sick nutcase.
#12 5 hrs ago
Wondering: "I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
#13 5 hrs ago
All true and I would do it again. Why do you freaks think you have a right to violate other people's space in public restrooms? Why do you think it's okay to go there and proposition other men that just want to relieve themselves? What is wrong with you?
#14 4 hrs ago
Dear Larry Craig Light:
The frightening-the-horses activity of other closet cases which so grabs your attention is one matter.
Your (self admittedly) "inappropriate" response to it is what is revealing about you. If your delicate nature were offended in a public restroom you would have a range of appropriate, non fetishistic responses. You, in your fantasy, chose the fetishistic one.
#15 4 hrs ago
Can a baker refuse on the basis of "religious" beliefs couples trying to buy wedding cakes who are already living together? Previously divorced? Interracial?
And why aren't these christianist bakers announcing that they intend to refuse service to the first two kinds of couples? Those couples are violating scripture...even a Commandment.
Hint: It's not about religious belief when you pick and choose from your "religious" beliefs like that. It's about hating lgbt persons.
#16 4 hrs ago
It was both appropriate and effective. That you have a urine fetish is what's revealing about you.
#17 4 hrs ago
How would he know they are already living together? Previously divorced? That's not the issue. He is entitled to free exercise. If he believes that any of those things are a violation of his religion then yes.
You make yourself very easy to hate.
