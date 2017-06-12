Statewide campaign finds 5,505 unbuckled

Statewide campaign finds 5,505 unbuckled

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

A statewide crackdown on violators of Colorado's seat belt laws resulted in 5,505 drivers receiving citations during a May 22 to June 4 campaign. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death in a crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Truth 50,326
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) 17 hr Tolisha 3
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Mon Elise R Gingerich 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Sat Elise R Gingerich 18,479
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Jun 5 Elise R Gingerich 581
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Jun 2 pitsnmutts 6,217
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC