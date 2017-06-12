Statewide campaign finds 5,505 unbuckled
A statewide crackdown on violators of Colorado's seat belt laws resulted in 5,505 drivers receiving citations during a May 22 to June 4 campaign. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death in a crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Truth
|50,326
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|18,479
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC