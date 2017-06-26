South Carolina Man Gets 30 Years For ...

South Carolina Man Gets 30 Years For Coercing Porn From Colorado Girls

South Carolina Man Gets 30 Years For Coercing Porn From Colorado Girls A South Carolina man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for contacting and coercing teenage girls from Colorado. Car Recovery Called Off Due To Dangerous Conditions Clear Creek Canyon is open now after dive teams abandoned their effort to recover a crashed car from the middle of the waterway today.

