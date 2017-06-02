Repealing Dodd-Frank is bad for Colorado, especially military service members and veterans
Since its creation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - which could be gutted if the Dodd-Frank law is repealed - has returned approximately $12 billion to 29 million consumers who had been defrauded and taken advantage of by financial companies. This includes credit card holders and mortgage and student loan holders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,852
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Going through it
|18,469
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|577
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May '17
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC