Repealing Dodd-Frank is bad for Color...

Repealing Dodd-Frank is bad for Colorado, especially military service members and veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Since its creation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - which could be gutted if the Dodd-Frank law is repealed - has returned approximately $12 billion to 29 million consumers who had been defrauded and taken advantage of by financial companies. This includes credit card holders and mortgage and student loan holders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 32 min Frankie Rizzo 49,852
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 4 hr Going through it 18,469
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Fri pitsnmutts 6,217
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Fri pitsnmutts 577
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May '17 colorado drop off 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC