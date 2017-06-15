Remember the faithless electors? Colorado secretary of state wants to bolster rules banning them.
The Hamilton Electors movement briefly set off a national debate over the role of the Electoral College - one that quietly continues in federal court today. Secretary of State the Honorable Wayne W. Williams checks signatures as he certifies the votes of the Colorado members of the Electoral College at the State Capitol on December 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,585
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 13
|Kwamina Jones
|18,480
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC