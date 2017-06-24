Public Employees Retirement Associati...

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $526,000 Position in Ingevity Corp

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado continued to hold its stake in Ingevity Corp during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min Frankie Rizzo 51,251
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 9 hr Dept of State 18,470
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... Thu spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC