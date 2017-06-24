Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $526,000 Position in Ingevity Corp
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado continued to hold its stake in Ingevity Corp during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|20 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,251
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|4
