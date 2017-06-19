Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for religious right
Vice President Mike Pence's visit Friday to Colorado to celebrate the anniversary of Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right during the age of President Donald Trump. Focus on the Family was once well-known for its involvement in politics.
