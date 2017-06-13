Operator license for Spaceport Colorado in Adams County could be less than a year away
Spaceport Colorado, the state's greatest venture into space travel, is less than a year away from learning whether the Federal Aviation Administration will grant the facility a license to start launching people and satellites into the heavens. FAA officials visiting Front Range Airport on Tuesday said the agency could make a final determination on a launch site operator license for the 3,600-acre airport southeast of Denver International Airport and 20 miles from downtown Denver by early 2018.
