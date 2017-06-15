'Nuke Israel' Message Stuck To Door Of Colorado Chabad Center
Two men were caught on surveillance video putting a sticker with an anti-Israel message on the door of a Colorado synagogue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Tolisha
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|TomInElPaso
|50,290
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|18,479
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Jun 2
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC