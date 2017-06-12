Must See Must Do: Bands in the Backyard, a hula fest and Starlight Spectacular | Colorado Springs...
Music to kids' ears, "Babar the Little Elephant" performed by the Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra as the annual children's concert. It's Babar time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. Free but tickets required, reserve at Worner Desk on campus, 389-6607.
