More than a decade later, 'Lost Boys of Sudan' reflect on effects of Boulder aid
Justin Thiok's voice was already low as he spoke in the University of Colorado Denver's Auraria Library on Monday, but when he discussed the circumstances that caused him to leave Africa in 2001, he dropped the volume to barely above a whisper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Smokey
|51,288
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 7
|pitsnmutts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC