Missing Tennessee Woman May Be in Colorado
A woman missing from Knox County in Tennessee since May was last seen in the state of Colorado and may still be in the area. According to KUSA TV , 23 year old Heather Duncan last talked to her family on May 24th and told them she was heading to West Knox County at the time.
