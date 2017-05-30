Mexican man faces US murder trial aft...

Mexican man faces US murder trial after acquittal in Mexico

A Mexican national suspected in a 1989 slaying in Colorado can be put on trial in the United States, even though he was acquitted of the same killing in Mexico, a U.S. judge ruled. The judge said trying Rafael "Shorty" Aguilar Garcia on a first-degree murder charge would not violate the U.S. Constitution's prohibition of double jeopardy, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel newspaper reported Sunday .

