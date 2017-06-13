Meet the owner of Colorado Fine Art Reproduction in Conifer
Business: Colorado Fine Art Reproduction Address: 12135 Cochise Circle, Conifer Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, by appointment on weekends Founded: 1982 in California, 2012 in Colorado Contact: 303-838-0626, coloradofineartreproduction.com Employees: 1 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I attended classes at San Francisco State University and University of California Berkeley and was a student of Immogen Cunningham for three years. I started business professionally in 1975 as a product/advertising photographer in San Francisco, and began imaging original art in 1982.
