Man leaps from burning fuel tanker, is helped by highway workers
Witness video shows a man jumping out of a burning fuel tanker as flames begin to spread after a crash on Interstate 25 near Denver Wednesday afternoon. The man immediately rolls on the ground and is seen trying to get up before falling back to the ground.
