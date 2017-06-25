Logan County represented at memorial rodeo
Jessica Sigmon, 2017 Miss Rodeo Logan County Attendant, participates in the Grand Entry of the Ashley Doolittle Memorial Rodeo in Longmont June 10. A memorial service was held prior to the rodeo, which was sanctioned by the Colorado Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. "I got the opportunity to represent Logan County with a queen's wave and by carrying one of the sponsor flags," Jessica said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|19 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,878
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 13
|Kwamina Jones
|18,480
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC