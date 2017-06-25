Logan County represented at memorial rodeo

Jessica Sigmon, 2017 Miss Rodeo Logan County Attendant, participates in the Grand Entry of the Ashley Doolittle Memorial Rodeo in Longmont June 10. A memorial service was held prior to the rodeo, which was sanctioned by the Colorado Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. "I got the opportunity to represent Logan County with a queen's wave and by carrying one of the sponsor flags," Jessica said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.