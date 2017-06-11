Lightning-sparked wildfires in northw...

Lightning-sparked wildfires in northwest Colorado force shutdown of oil industry facilities

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Oil and gas companies temporarily shut down wells in northwestern Colorado on Sunday as three wildfires ignited by lightning burned across more than 750 acres, mostly federally managed Bureau of Land Management public land. The 637-acre Hunter wildfire, 20 miles southwest of Meeker, was growing even as 60 firefighters with aerial support attacked flames.

