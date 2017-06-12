Kiaya Campbell Murder: 14 Other Times Colorado Has Tried Juvie Killers as Adults
Adams County District Attorney Dave Young has announced his intention to charge the fifteen-year-old suspected of murdering Thornton's Kiaya Campbell, age ten, earlier this month as an adult. By doing so, he's following in the footsteps of many previous Colorado prosecutors who've taken alleged juvenile killers to adult court.
