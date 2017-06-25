Jury gets 'Make My Day' case in Colorado Springs shooting
A Colorado Springs jury is deliberating whether a U.S. Army Green Beret was justified in fatally shooting an intruder inside his garage under Colorado's "Make My Day" law. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that jurors will resume deliberations Monday in the murder trial of Michael Joseph Galvin.
