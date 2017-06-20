Joint Budget Committee rejects govern...

Joint Budget Committee rejects governor's attempt to save Colorado Energy Office

Read more: Denver Post

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday rejected a last-ditch effort by Gov. John Hickenlooper to save the Colorado Energy Office before its state funding expires July 1. The vote was deadlocked 3-3 along party lines, with Democrats voting to extend the office's $3.1 million budget for another year. In rejecting the request, Republicans said that while they agree that the state should have an energy office, they weren't comfortable voting to extend its funding without more guidance from the full legislature, which last year failed to reach a compromise to avert a looming funding deadline .

Chicago, IL

