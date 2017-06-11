Jared Polis announces bid to become C...

Jared Polis announces bid to become Colorado governor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

The most senior out member of the U.S. House on Sunday declared on Sunday his bid to become the next governor of Colorado, setting himself to become openly gay person elected governor in the United States. Rep. Jared Polis , who's served in Congress since the start of the Obama administration in 2009, said in email blast to supporters on he'd formally declare his bid Monday to become governor and to succeed retiring Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr cpeter1313 50,244
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Sat Elise R Gingerich 18,479
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 5
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Jun 5 Elise R Gingerich 581
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Jun 2 pitsnmutts 6,217
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC