Jared Polis announces bid to become Colorado governor
The most senior out member of the U.S. House on Sunday declared on Sunday his bid to become the next governor of Colorado, setting himself to become openly gay person elected governor in the United States. Rep. Jared Polis , who's served in Congress since the start of the Obama administration in 2009, said in email blast to supporters on he'd formally declare his bid Monday to become governor and to succeed retiring Gov. John Hickenlooper.
