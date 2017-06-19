Insurers quiet about 2018 participati...

Insurers quiet about 2018 participation in Colorado exchange

Facing a Monday deadline to file proposed 2018 plans with the state, major Colorado health insurers wouldn't say whether they expect to raise premiums next year or even if they will participate in the state's health insurance exchange. The answers - which might not be known publicly until July, when Colorado insurance regulators release the plans for public review - have major significance for the roughly 120,000 people who shop for health insurance in the individual market.

