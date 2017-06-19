Insurance study ties legal pot to boost in car crash claims
In this April 16, 2015 file photo, smoke created by water vapor billows out of the windows of a car, used by Colorado to fight stoned driving with youth demographics, during a demonstration by the Colorado Department of Transportation in southeast Denver. The Highway Loss Data Institute, a leading insurance research group, said in study results released Thursday that collision claims in Colorado, Washington, and Oregon went up 2.7 percent in the years since legal recreational marijuana sales began when compared with surrounding states.
