How Trumpcare Could Make Colorado's Opioid and Addiction Crisis Worse

The current edition of the American Health Care Act, also known as Trumpcare, would make the opioid epidemic and the overall addiction crisis in Colorado and beyond infinitely worse, says the man behind one of the state's leading addiction treatment centers. "Day in and day out, we see the demand in Colorado growing, and we're really struggling as an industry to treat the number of patients we have now with the current funding that's available" says Mike Butler, president and CEO of Arapahoe House .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.