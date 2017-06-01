Hickenlooper signs law to protect Colorado officers, highway workers...
Colorado motorists could face more jail time, higher fines if their failure to give emergency responders space leads to damage or someone being hurt or killed Captain Jeff Goodwin stands with Velma Donahue, wife of fallen State Patrol Officer Cody Donahue, as taps ends during the Colorado law enforcement agencies tribute to three law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2016 at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial, Camp George West, Golden. May 5, 2017, Golden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,852
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Going through it
|18,469
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|6,217
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Fri
|pitsnmutts
|577
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May '17
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC