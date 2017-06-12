Hickenlooper, Bennet dismiss GOP heal...

Hickenlooper, Bennet dismiss GOP health overhaul; Gardner defiant | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Colorado's Democratic governor and senator lambasted congressional Republicans' latest attempts to overhaul the nation's health care system - calling it "unacceptable in America." The criticism came Friday as the two met with several southern Colorado health care providers in Pueblo about the American Health Care Act - the GOP's latest bid to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature legislation.

